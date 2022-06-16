A Superior Court judge on Wednesday granted a defense request for a mitigation hearing by the attorney representing one of the three men charged in connection to pointing their guns at a person outside of a bar.
Attorney Paul Abbate, who was representing Marvin Iniguez, asked for the hearing after he was informed of the sentence the court intended to impose on his client.
Superior Court Judge David Haws said he planned to follow the terms of Iniguez’s plea agreement and sentence him to 4-1/2 years in prison, with credit for 492 days he has already served in jail.
In response, Abbate, who was standing in for Iniguez’s court-appointed attorney Penny Higgenbottom, explained that he had been instructed by his client to request a mitigation hearing.
During a mitigation hearing, the defendant’s attorney presents evidence or testimony to show why their client should receive a reduced sentence. However, the prosecution can also present evidence or testimony in an attempt to get the judge to impose a longer sentence.
In April Iniguez pled guilty to one count of misconduct with weapons with one historical prior offense in a plea offer with prosecutors.
In return for his guilty plea, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor against him were dismissed.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Haws granted Abbate’s request and scheduled Iniguez’s mitigation hearing for 9 a.m. on June 28, with sentencing to be held immediately afterwards.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Iniguez and two other suspects were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St., on Feb. 8, 2021.
The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business but departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Rene Castaneda-Benitez and Antonio Campa-Robles.
