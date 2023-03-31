A request for a mitigation hearing from the attorney representing a former San Luis City councilwoman charged in connection to a hit-and-run was granted Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Attorney Joshua Cordova made the request after being informed by Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson of the sentence he intended to impose on his client.
Cordova represents Africa Luna-Carrasco, who pleaded guilty to one count of failure to remain at the scene of an injury accident in a plea agreement with prosecutors earlier this month.
Nelson explained to Cordova that he intended to follow the terms of the plea agreement and sentence Luna-Carrasco to 36 months of supervised probation. Luna-Carrasco appeared at the hearing out of custody.
He added that as a condition of that probation she would also have to spend 30 days in the Yuma County jail.
After Cordova responded that his client was not prepared to go forward with the sentencing, Nelson scheduled the mitigation hearing for 1:30 p.m. May 1.
A 2012 Honda belonging to Luna-Carrasco was involved in an accident at Avenue C and County 19th Street on Aug. 26, 2021, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
Two people were injured in the crash and the driver fled the scene without exchanging information or stopping to render aid.
YCSO investigators contacted Luna-Carrasco at her home later on the day of the accident and the councilwoman told them her car had been stolen.
San Luis police also interviewed Luna-Carrasco as part of the accident investigation and stated that the councilwoman had not filed a stolen vehicle report.
She was also identified as the driver of the car by witnesses from a picture taken by San Luis police.
Luna-Carrasco, who at the time was the city’s vice mayor, was first elected to the council in 2010 and had been re-elected to successive terms.
She no longer serves on the city council because her term expired.
At a previous hearing Luna-Carrasco admitted that she was driving the car when the crash occurred.
Additionally, the Arizona Department of Public Safety would be revoking her driving privileges for three years.