Thursday’s sentencing hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a woman who engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with a teenage boy was continued so a mitigation hearing could be held.

The request was made by attorney Cid Kallen of the Territorial Law Firm, who represents Makaila Yablonski, after he was informed by Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson that his client would be required to register as a sex offender.

