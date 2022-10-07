A supervisory probation officer was among the several people who took the stand Thursday during a mitigation hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the two women who have pleaded guilty in a ballot harvesting case.
Vianette Munoz of the Yuma County Probation Office was assigned to Guillermina Fuentes’ case and wrote the presentence report, which included a recommended sentence of 24-months of supervised probation.
“It also included fines and fees but no jail time,” Munoz said, under questioning by Josh Cordova, one of Fuentes’ attorneys.
When asked by Cordova why she did not recommend any incarceration, Munoz explained that based on the assessment she conducted of Fuentes’ risk to reoffend, it wasn’t warranted.
She also testified that drug testing was not needed.
Munoz was also asked, based on her experience, if she believed that Fuentes had accepted responsibility for what she had done.
“She is absolutely remorseful,” Munoz said. “She was straightforward and honest with me.”
The purpose of the hearing was to provide the defense with an opportunity to present evidence to assist the judge in determining an appropriate sentence.
Fuentes pleaded guilty to one count of ballot abuse in a plea agreement in June. While the offense carries a prison sentence ranging from half a year to 1-1/2 years, probation is also available.
She was accused of illegally urging voters to choose specific candidates and even voting in their name using their early ballots, then delivering the votes to the ballot box for counting.
In return for her guilty plea, one count of ballot abuse, one count of conspiracy and one count of forgery against her were dismissed.
Also taking the stand was Rich Robertson, a state-licensed private attorney who researched sentences for similar offenses, both nationally and in Arizona.
Under questioning from Fuentes’ other attorney, Anne Chapman, he testified that he reviewed 79 cases from Arizona ranging from 2005 to 2022 and his conclusion was that the cases don’t result in prison sentences unless the person charged had prior convictions.
“I don’t recall any going to trial. Most were resolved through a plea agreement,” Robertson said. “Several others were dismissed. Only one received a sentence other than probation.”
However, under cross-examination by Todd Lawson of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, he admitted that he couldn’t recall if any of the cases he reviewed were for the same offense Fuentes had pleaded guilty to.
Another defense witness, mitigation specialist Sheri Castillo, testified that incarceration was not needed to ensure that Fuentes wouldn’t commit another crime.
She also testified that in preparing the mitigation report she provided to the court, she gathered pertinent documentation and interviewed Fuentes, her family members and friends.
When asked by Chapman to describe the type of person she found Fuentes to be, Castillo said she was someone who was always willing to volunteer her time, is a long-time leader in her community, and devoted to her family.
“She is a shining example of what a daughter, mother and wife should be,” Castillo said. “She has a true sense of the value of community.”
She also testified that based on her opinion, Fuentes shouldn’t be incarcerated due to her medical conditions.
Also called to testify on Fuentes’ behalf was Yuma County Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi, who acknowledged that while her long-time friend needs to be punished for what she did, she felt probation, or some type of community service was appropriate.
“She understands what she did was a grievous mistake. It doesn’t make any sense to put a 68-year-old woman who has never been in trouble with the law in jail,” Pancrazi said. “The community would be so much better with her there so she could help other people not make the same mistake she did.”
In her closing remarks Chapman said Fuentes has been the target of political persecution by adversaries in San Luis and that the law her client has pleaded guilty to has racial undertones.
She also made reference to a case in which the AG’s office recommended a 30-day sentence for a white woman and registered Republican who actually voted and returned her dead mother’s early ballot, saying the judge rejected the proposal and instead placed her on probation for two years.
Castillo then requested that if the court intended to impose a jail sentence in the case, that it be home confinement instead.
Cid Kallen, who represents Alma Juarez, who is a co-defendant in the case, asked that the court follow the recommended sentence for his client, which was for a 24-month term of supervised probation.
Afterward, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, scheduled sentencing for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.