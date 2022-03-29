Reaction to a proposal to turn the Ironwood Golf Course into a high-end residential development was mixed during a public hearing held by the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday.
This was the first of two hearings on a request to change the land use designation of the private golf course located at 2945 W. 8th St.
Kelly Curtis, owner of Ironwood of Yuma, wants to amend the property use in the city’s general plan from medium density residential to high density residential for the nearly 13-acre property.
The intent is to close the existing 1,720-yard, nine-hole golf course built in 1989 and develop a mixed multi-family and townhome residential development with access through 8th Street.
If approved, the land use change would allow a potential maximum density of 232 homes with an expected population of 394, an increase of 66 homes and 112 persons.
The property is surrounded by recreational vehicle and mobile home parks, single-family homes and agriculture.
Erika Peterson, assistant planner, noted that many of the attendees at a neighborhood meeting hoped the golf course would stay open or become a park. City staff explained that there are no plans for a future park in that area.
During that meeting, Curtis pointed out the financial strain of keeping the golf course open and that the Cocopah Tribe would not buy the golf course because it doesn’t make enough money.
In the end, attendees at the neighborhood meeting said they would like to see the golf course remain open but understood the high cost of keeping it open.
Curtis shared that prior development ideas had included a mobile home park and swap meet. He reassured the attendees that at this point the plan is to build “something nice” and that it would not become government housing.
An attendee asked why the city is involved if Ironwood is in the county. The city is involved because Curtis also applied for annexation of the property into the city limits with the intention of obtaining city utilities, police and fire services.
Earlier this month the council held a public hearing for the proposed annexation. However, no citizens commented on the issue.
The council must adopt an ordinance to change the city boundaries to include the annexation area. The city anticipates that the ordinance will be introduced on May 4 and potentially adopted on May 18.
On the land use change request, the city received two emails and a phone call from neighboring property owners opposed to the rezoning. The comment pointed out “traffic congestion and the lack of pride in ownership that is generally concerning in a mixed multi-family development, the added noise that will be created and the limited number of recreational activities in this area.”
The email also stated that “many multi-family developments may start off looking good, but they quickly deteriorate into subpar condition with no regard for repairing or maintaining the quality of those around them … This is not the type of development that is needed in the area.”
The email noted that neighbors enjoyed having the golf course close by: “It is good to get out in the fresh air and walk through the greenery to destress. The closing of the course would be a loss to the community.”
One citizen spoke against the rezoning at the commission meeting. She cited year-round traffic congestion that caused backups on Avenue B.
However, another citizen spoke in favor of the rezoning, explaining that he lives near the golf course and that a residential development would be an improvement. The citizen added that after talking to the owner, he’s convinced that he’s trying “to do something nice” and a multi-use development is “better than another RV park.”
The commission only took comments from the public at this hearing, with no action taken. The second hearing will be held on April 11.
The Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization identifies average annual daily traffic counts on 8th Street near South Clifford Way as 12,212 vehicles for 2020 .
A staff report notes that a concern is the limited number of entrances to the property that will connect to 8th Street once the property is developed. Currently, access to the property is through a single entrance on 8th Street, a minor arterial road.
The city’s general plan addresses the need for a variety of housing types to meet all socioeconomic segments of the population, considering both full-time and seasonal residents.
An action item in the plan encourages rezoning land for higher density residential development to promote additional rental and lower cost ownership options.
This land use amendment would “provide a housing choice other than Low Density Residential single-family homes, which is the predominant housing option in the City of Yuma,” the staff report stated.