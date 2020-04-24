Mobile home a ‘complete loss’ after early morning fire

The two occupants of a double-wide mobile home that was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment of the injuries they sustained.
According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, just after 5 a.m., a house fire was reported in the 9600 block of East 34th Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fully-involved double-wide mobile home, with heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure and area surrounding it.
Firefighters immediately began working to protect the surrounding homes and extinguish the fire. It took approximately an hour to bring the fire under control.
Two occupants were home at the time, and both were able to get out safely. They were both treated at the scene for injuries they had sustained and transported to YRMC for further treatment.
“The home and items surrounding it were a complete loss, to include the collapse of the roof.,” Erfert said.
The fire was contained to the residence where the fire originated. A neighboring home also sustained some heat damage, but was able to be reoccupied.
Firefighters are expected to remain on scene for several hours checking for hot spots and flare-ups. Fire investigators were called to the scene and are working to determine the cause of the fire.
With more people home these days, the YFD would like to remind the community to take the time to check their smoke alarms, as well as make and practice your escape plan.
Fires grow very quickly, they can double or even triple in size every minute they are burning. The rapidly increasing smoke and heat makes it critical to get an early warning and to get out as fast as possible.
