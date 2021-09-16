Sunset Health kicks off its drive-thru flu campaign on Thursday with the first of several mobile vaccination events in Somerton.
From a mobile unit, the organization will administer free flu shots at Joe Munoz Park, 245 Fern St. from 4 p.m. until the vaccine supply runs out.
No appointments are needed. Participants are asked to stay in their car and wear a mask.
Sunset noted that the flu vaccine is an important preventive tool for people with chronic health conditions. People at higher risk for flu-related complications include children, adults over the age of 65 and those that have existing medical conditions.
The drive-thru flu vaccine events will continue once a week for the next five weeks at various locations around Yuma County. On Sept. 23, the Sunset mobile unit will be at Plaza Riedel, 1950 Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis; Sept. 30 at Sunset Health Clinic, 10425 Williams St., Wellton; Oct. 7 at 1305 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Yuma; Oct. 14 at Sunset Health Clinic, 675 S. Avenue B, Yuma; and Oct. 21 at Plaza Riedel, 1950 Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis.
For more information, call Sunset Health at 928-819-8999.