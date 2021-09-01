ROLL – School in the time of COVID can be a difficult, stressful endeavor for all involved. Shanna Johnson, Mohawk Valley School’s superintendent and principal, can attest to that.
In mid-August, the school closed for two days followed by a full week of remote learning. On Monday, Aug. 30, it resumed in-person learning, with mitigation protocols in place.
Johnson shared in an interview with the Yuma Sun that Mohawk Valley School has been doing its best to monitor COVID-19 cases. Its current mitigation protocols involve keeping students separated into small groups so that if someone is found positive, contact tracing will be easy and the proper families notified. Further assisting with contact tracing, teachers have created charts indicating close contact for everyone in the classroom.
Masks are highly encouraged and required for buses. Seating in buses and the cafeteria are also assigned. Sanitization has also been increased. These protocols and more are listed on the Mohawk Valley School website where Johnson’s communications can be found.
Johnson shared her understanding of parents’ and students’ feelings alike. She’s had some parents raise concerns about not wanting their children to wear masks or priority to be given to students wearing them. She also shared the account of a fourth-grade girl who was so worried about bringing the virus back to her family that the school had her tested for COVID to give her peace of mind.
Johnson also stated that some of the kids have been getting tired.
“Kids are kids,” she said. “It’s 115 degrees outside. They’re hot and sweaty.” But she noted that despite this, many of the kids have been doing well and the parents have been amazing at working with the school.
Some of this cooperation going forward includes what Johnson had written to parents as “... talking to your child about the importance of cooperating with the new strict rules, screening your child daily for symptoms, and encouraging wearing masks.”
While acknowledging the tiredness felt by many, Johnson hopes to remind the community that the school is doing its best.
“We recognize that this virus is highly contagious. We recognize that everyone has a different perspective,” she said. “We are doing our best and want to keep our students safe.”
For more information on the school’s mitigation protocols and communications with parents, visit https://www.mohawkvalleyschool.org/.
