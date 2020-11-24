While students are home for Thanksgiving break, Mohawk Valley School is asking families to notify administration if their child shows any symptoms of COVID-19.
While the school office is closed for the week-long break, parents may notify the school’s principal secretary Sherry Fajardo via email at sfajardo@mohawk17.org. Parents may also send a text message via the school’s “Text-Em-All” system, which Fajardo is the sole manager of.
The plea follows a letter distributed to Mohawk stakeholders on Friday, in which Mohawk Valley School District Superintendent Shanna Johnson informed parents that a student had been potentially exposed to COVID-19 and was showing symptoms of the virus. While Johnson said the student had not been tested for COVID-19, a family member had been tested and was confirmed positive.
“Per Yuma County Health Department, it is not required for classmates to quarantine,” Johnson wrote. “However, we are asking the classmate families to monitor their children for symptoms.”
If a student or one of their family members has been exposed to COVID-19, is showing symptoms or awaiting test results when school resumes Monday, Johnson asks that parents keep their student at home and inform the school.
“This is very important in order to keep COVID out of the school so we may remain open for in-person instruction,” she said. “We are continuing our mitigation strategies to keep everyone safe. We are keeping close watch on the community spread both in Yuma County and East Yuma County. We investigate every situation that comes to our attention and contact Yuma County Health (Services District) for direction and guidance.”
If families have questions or information regarding COVID-19 cases in East Yuma County that may affect Mohawk’s staff or student population when school is in session, they are encouraged to contact the school office at 928-785-4942.
Updates are regularly posted to the school district’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/mohawkvalleybraves.