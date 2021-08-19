The Mohawk Valley School has canceled classes for the remainder of the week after several students and staff tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Shanna Johnson, Mohawk Valley district superintendent and school principal, said in addition to closing for the next two days, all classes will be taught remotely the week of Aug. 23 through the 27.
In-person classes are scheduled to resume Aug 30.
“We all know that the best place for our students is in the classroom. But under the circumstances, we need to make sure our students and staff are safe and we need to take the time to get a handle on this situation, regroup, and disinfect our campus,” Johnson said. “This is a highly contagious virus and we want to ensure that we bring students back in a safe manner.”
As of Wednesday, there were 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Mohawk Valley School, with at least one student testing positive in every classroom except one.
Three of the cases were discovered on Monday and 10 more on Wednesday, two of whom were staff members.
“We are a single school district with 153 students,” Johnson said. “Therefore we are all very close both at school and outside of school, making it very easy for the virus to spread among our staff and students.”
Additionally, after performing close contract tracing for exposure, the school determined that 57 percent of its students needed to be sent home to isolate or quarantine.
In a letter sent to parents, Johnson said the school will run its normal bus routes on Friday morning to pass out work packets, computers and chargers.
Parents may also come by the campus after 11:30 a.m. on Friday to pick up these supplies if needed.
Information for bus stop times will be shared on Thursday and parents are being advised that their student’s teachers will be posting specific information about assignments and supplies on the school’s communication platform.
The school is also planning on still offering meals next week and will share information about it in the coming days.
Johnson added that rapid COVID-19 tests are available on site for staff, students and their families. Contact the school at (928) 785-4942 to make an appointment if you would like a family member tested or for any other questions.
The Mohawk Valley School has been working closely with the Yuma County Health Department for guidance and support since the outbreak began.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJames