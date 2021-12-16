Mohawk Valley School has reported that it will be learning distantly today and tomorrow (Dec. 16–17) due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases and other illnesses.
Citing low attendance and many ill students, the school will be closed for in-person learning. Per a letter to parents from Superintendent Shanna Johnson, most students will not be meeting via Zoom but rather work on packets. Additionally, teachers will be reaching out to students to provide specific instructions.
Since Friday is the last day of school before winter break, students will be returning to in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Johnson wished parents a happy, safe holiday in a letter about the COVID situation.
“This pandemic continues to affect our lives and our normal routines,” she wrote, “we all look forward to the day we can carry on without the burden of potentially becoming ill with COVID.”
Thanking them for their patience, understanding and support, she asked parents to be safe and take care.