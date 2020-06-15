To fill a vacant seat on the Mohawk Valley School District governing board, the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office is seeking letters of interest from community members residing within the district’s boundaries.
The seat belongs to board member Carole Henry, who is moving outside of the district after serving eight years on the board.
“It was a great experience and a wonderful eight years,” she said.
“We certainly appreciate her years of service,” said Yuma County Superintendent Tom Tyree. “She has been very active in the governance of the district and we wish her the very best.”
According to state law, the vacancy requires Tyree to appoint someone to fill the position. Once appointed, the individual will be sworn in at the district’s next governing board meeting, slated for July 14, and remain in the position until the end of the term on Dec. 31.
Letters of interest should include the candidate’s reasons for wanting to serve the district in this position, their leadership qualifications, whether they are a registered voter, their current address and how long they have resided within the Mohawk Valley School District, as candidates need to have lived in the district for at least one year to be eligible. Neither the applicant nor their spouse may be currently employed by the district.
According to Tyree, an ideal candidate has an understanding of “how to work well with other board members” and should be prepared to make an intentional time commitment, as governing board members are expected to attend study sessions and other events within the district and state in addition to their regular meetings.
More information on the role and responsibilities of a board member can also be found on the Arizona School Board Association’s website, azsba.org.
To whomever is appointed to fill her seat, Henry offers some simple advice: “Use common sense.”
Letters of interest are due by 5 p.m. Friday, June 18.
Applicants can send their letters to the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office, 210 S. First Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364. Letters can also be submitted electronically to Ashley Garcia at agarcia@apscc.org.
Questions about the process can be directed to Garcia at 928-373-1006.