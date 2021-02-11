Mohawk Valley School will welcome students back for in-person learning on Tuesday – the first time they’ve occupied their desks since Dec. 8, when the East County school announced its transition to remote learning.
“We are excited to have our students back,” said Shanna Johnson, Mohawk Valley district superintendent and school principal. “It has been a long 10-plus months dealing with this pandemic. Although the COVID benchmarks in Yuma County are still high, they are rapidly declining...with minimal spread in our local Wellton-Mohawk community.”
According to Johnson, about 50 students have been coming to campus each day to utilize the school’s on-site support services during remote learning.
Upon returning to in-person learning, Mohawk Valley Braves will continue following mitigation practices such as masking, social distancing and disinfecting. Rapid COVID-19 tests are available on site for staff, students and their families. Paired with the vaccinations more than 70% of Mohawk staff are slated to receive in the coming weeks, Johnson said these measures will create “an even safer situation for staff and students.”
Johnson said the district respects families’ choice to continue learning remotely and will continue to afford those opportunities. However, live streaming classes via Zoom have proven challenging for students and teachers alike; in lieu of these sessions, students will join an “alternative classroom” where they will receive alternative assignments and work packets and sign into Zoom check-ins with staff throughout the week.
“We understand that distant learning is not the same quality of education as in-person instruction, but with our limited staff, expertise and technology, there is just no way to offer live streaming to a regular class throughout the day,” Johnson said. “We tried this in the beginning (of remote learning) and it was very tiring for teachers and difficult for students. Having our teachers responsible for both distant learners and in-person learners is very difficult to manage.”
Mohawk’s in-person school hours will span from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with early dismissal at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesdays. Updates are routinely posted to the district’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/mohawkvalleybraves.
Families are encouraged to contact the school office at 928-785-4942 with any questions.