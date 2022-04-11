SOMERTON – A Yuma resident is asking the city of Somerton to review speed limits at an intersection of the city’s north side where her daughter was involved in an accident
In an appeal made recently to the Somerton City Council, Elizabeth Martinez noted that the city has in place conflicting speed limits for the north- and southbound lanes at Somerton Avenue and County 15th Street.
“It’s confusing,” she told the council. “It’s only a two-lane road and the lane leaving the city has a limit of 35 (miles per hour) while the other to enter has a limit of 50. That doesn’t make sense.”
Her 19-year-old daughter got involved in an accident at the intersection, Martinez said, because she did not correctly calculate whether she had adequate time to make a left-hand turn as a car was approaching from the opposite direction on the way into Somerton.
Posted along Somerton Avenue is a sign cautioning motorists approaching Somerton to reduce their speed, but the slower speed limit does not actually appear on a sign until after drivers have passed through the intersection and are within the city limits.
Leaving Somerton, the posted speed limit is 35 mph at the intersection then increases to 50 beyond it.
Martinez called on the city to change signs at the intersection to correct what she called conflicting speed limits on that stretch of roadway.
“I don’t know how many accidents occur there, but residents in the area I have spoken with have told there have been a lot of them,” she said.
In an interview later, Mayor Gerardo Anaya said Somerton’s police department will review the situation and, if necessary, the city will do a more formal study on the need for a change in speed limits at the intersection.
“We have to look at whether it’s really justified, whether there has been a considerable number of accidents as she said or if there really is a risk. But this is the first we have heard about this.”
Anaya said the city has seen the need to make traffic control improvements at various intersections around Somerton, among them installation of lights at Main Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue in response to growth on the west side and to the planned construction of a high school there. But Martinez’s request is the first the city has received for Somerton Avenue and County 15th, on the other end of the city, he said.
Martinez, whose daughter was not injured in the accident, said the city should look at a change in speed limits at that intersection, given that homes and Somerton Middle School are located nearby.