Monday last day of voting for Best Haunted title

The Yuma Territorial Prison Cemetery is found on a walking trail near the prison. Of the 111 who died during the prison’s operation (1876-1909), 104 were buried in the cemetery, while the bodies of the other prisoners who died while incarcerated being claimed by families.

 PHOTO BY SISKO STARGAZER/YUMA SUN

Community members have until Monday to vote for the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park as the Best Haunted Destination in the nation.

For most of the contest, the Territorial Prison has been ranking No. 2, behind Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, in the USA Today 10Best contest.

