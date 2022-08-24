Monkeypox has appeared in the two Mexican states closest to Yuma County.
As of the beginning of this week, at least two cases had been documented in Sonora, one involving a 21-year-old male resident of the city of Caborca and the other a 54-year-old man who lives in Puerto Penasco, according to that state’s health ministry.
In Baja California, that state’s health ministry recorded eight infections among residents of Mexicali, Ensenada and Tijuana as of the start of the week.
One of the two Sonora residents was recuperating at home while the second was in a hospital.
Adrian Medina Amarillas, Baja’s health minister, said all those infected in that state are recovering.
“Luckily these cases are turning out favorably,” he said. “The patients are stable and being attended to. It’s important to stress that this disease requires prolonged contact to spread, whether through bodily fluids or contact with lesions on the body.”
Symptoms of monkeypox include skin rashes and blisters, muscle pain, tiredness, fever, headache and inflammation of the lymph nodes. The disease is spread by direct contact with another person or indirect contact, such as exposure to a contaminated article of clothing or contaminated blankets, sheets or towels.
As of Aug. 17, a total of 147 monkeypox cases were reported in 18 states in Mexico.