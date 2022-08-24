Monkeypox has appeared in the two Mexican states closest to Yuma County.

As of the beginning of this week, at least two cases had been documented in Sonora, one involving a 21-year-old male resident of the city of Caborca and the other a 54-year-old man who lives in Puerto Penasco, according to that state’s health ministry.

