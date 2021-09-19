Yuma Regional Medical Center is treating COVID-19 patients, those who are not hospitalized, with monoclonal antibody infusions, which has been shown to slow the infection.
The treatment is for patients who have tested positive to the coronavirus and only works when it’s administered within 10 days after the start of symptoms.
“It’s reasonably effective, I wouldn’t say 100%, but it’s reasonably effective against severe disease progression,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the monoclonal antibody treatment in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with a positive COVID-19 test.
Magu explained how the treatment works. “For all infections, almost any kind of bacterial infection, the body’s immune system responds in two ways, one producing antibodies, and the other is making the white cells,” Magu said.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses. The monoclonal antibody targets the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that leads to COVID-19, and blocks the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.
Monoclonal antibodies are different from convalescent plasma, which is taken from a person who has recovered from COVID-19. The antibody-rich plasma is then transfused from one person to another to help their immune response.
The monoclonal antibody treatment is recommended for patients with mild to moderate infection who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 infection, which could lead to hospitalization or death.
Luz Wiley, director of transitional care, explained that initially the treatment was recommended only for patients at risk of symptom progression or who had certain chronic illnesses, but newly released guidelines indicate that the treatment may be given to any patient whose healthcare provider feels will benefit from it, if they qualify.
Magu also clarified that at this point YRMC is mostly treating patients 18 and older, although on rare occasions, younger patients have been treated.
The treatment is not authorized for patients who are already hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy or an increase in baseline flow due to COVID-19, according to Wiley.
The FDA noted that this treatment has not been shown to benefit patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and that monoclonal antibodies might even worsen the infection in patients requiring high-flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation.
Patients who normally receive oxygen, even before COVID-19, may qualify for the treatment. However, they can’t be on oxygen during the infusion; oxygen therapy can only be used before and after the treatment.
Wiley noted that patients do not need a referral to get the treatment, but the Transitional Care Clinic has received a lot of referrals from the Emergency Department and primary care providers.
Once a patient is identified, Wiley’s team will go through a checklist of criteria to see if patients qualify under the emergency use authorization.
Patients who qualify will go into the Transitional Care Clinic to receive the intravenous infusion, which takes about 20 minutes. However, the whole process takes about two hours to complete.
Magu cautioned that even with the treatment, some patients might not improve and will need to go to the hospital.
The hospital admission rate is 7.6%. From all the patients that have received the treatment at YRMC, two patients have gotten sick enough to get admitted to the hospital.
Magu “highly” recommends patients get the vaccine before they contract the infection and notes that the monoclonal antibody treatment is not a replacement for the vaccine.
“This is post-disease treatment. It’s not as effective as the vaccine,” he said.
Patients recovering from COVID-19 can receive the vaccine 90 days after the monoclonal antibody infusion, Magu said.
Wiley urged individuals who have tested positive to COVID-19 to act quickly. “If patients have been diagnosed with COVID, and they’re thinking about monoclonal antibody therapy, don’t wait because people don’t know how quickly their infection might progress. Don’t think about it too long,” she said.
Magu noted that a recent change now allows YRMC to order the antibodies directly from the supplier, but there is still a potential for slight delays in receiving stock.
“So far we haven’t had issues, nothing to be concerned about at this point, but as we know, we have no control when ordering the treatment, how much we will receive here,” Magu said.
For more information about monoclonal antibody treatment, call the Transitional Care Clinic at 928-336-2165.