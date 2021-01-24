As a career problem-solver, it’s an opportune time for Marcos Moore to join the Crane School District governing board. Presiding over Moore Ag Logistics, LLC, an agricultural consulting firm that provides counsel on “anything from crop injury to nutrient management,” Moore said he feels the new role is a “very good fit” for him.
“I don’t have any hidden agenda; I just want to make sure the district continues to run efficiently and effectively,” Moore said. “These are really hard times right now with COVID, and we need to be able to have level heads and practical approaches. I tend to be very pragmatic; it’s what I do for a living, I solve problems.”
Moore was formally sworn in as a first-time Crane governing board member during the board’s Jan. 12 meeting. He is an East County native who attended Mohawk Valley School and Antelope Union High School prior to earning an agriculture degree at the University of Arizona.
With two school-age children, a mother who taught kindergarten students for “many, many years” and a wife who teaches high school government, education is an integral part of Moore’s life.
“Education is really big in our family,” Moore said. “It’s very, very important; I’m very passionate about education. I felt that I had a lot of talents that I could bring to the board, so I decided to run for a seat.”
Moore and fellow incoming board member Carol Smith succeed former members Brenna Paulin and Terre Catanzaro. Knowing that making such a transition amidst a pandemic and remote learning wouldn’t be an easy task, Moore said the board prepared them for success by keeping them informed on agenda items and COVID-related updates.
“They knew that COVID was still going to be a big issue,” Moore said. “Carol and I were not voting members yet, obviously, but we were kept in the loop and it was very helpful for this last board meeting; there were no surprises. That’s why we’ve hit the ground running, because we were already informed of the things that were happening.”
Moore sides with other board members who want to see Crane’s students safely learning in their classrooms again. From his vantage point, there are more factors to consider besides “hard, scientific facts.”
“I think it’s important to get the students learning in person as soon as possible,” he said.” It’s easy to rely on the hard, physical sciences, the epidemiology and everything the health departments are giving out. But I think what we’re missing are the social sciences – how are kids mentally handling this? There’s a big impact on the psyche of children, there’s a lot of depression and, unfortunately, conditions are not the best in some homes. That has to be measured as well; we have to be able to strike that balance. As soon as we can get back (to in-person learning), I think we will.”
According to Moore, he has a duty to ensure local students are afforded a quality education, and he plans to follow through during his term on the board.
“I feel education is our number one responsibility as adults to educate our children and provide them with a good educational foundation,” he said. “I hope we can continue to do that over the next four years.”