More information has become available about the suspect who was arrested on Friday afternoon in Yuma in connection to a murder in San Diego five months ago.
The suspect, a 16-year-old boy whose name is being withheld because he is a juvenile, was taken into custody without incident in the 2600 block of Virginia Drive.
According to Officer Christina Fernandez, at approximately 3:30 p.m. the Yuma Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) was dispatched to the location to assist the San Diego Fugitive Apprehension Team in locating the juvenile and making the arrest.
Shortly after 8 p.m. on Sept. 21, San Diego police officers responded to several 911 calls reporting a shooting at the Terrace Bay Apartment Complex, located in the 300 block of South Meadowbrook Drive.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a juvenile lying in the parking lot with at least one apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Officers immediately began performing CPR on the juvenile while waiting for paramedics to arrive. In the meantime, a large and aggressive crowd gathered, forcing them to call in backup to disperse the hostile onlookers.
The victim, now identified as 16-year-old Cleo Woods, of Spring Valley, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased at 8:41 p.m.
A second juvenile, identified as 14-year-old Rodney Barton Jr., of San Diego, was also treated for a non-life-threatening injury from a gunshot wound.
Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s homicide unit began investigating the incident and determined that a group of youths had been playing basketball in the courtyard of the complex prior to the shooting.
Upon hearing the gunshots, the youths immediately scattered with Woods being helped to the parking lot where officers found him.
San Diego police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the fatal shooting.
