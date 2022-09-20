More information is now known about the Friday plane crash near Dateland that killed the pilot and passenger.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the two-seat aircraft was on its way from San Diego to Nogales before going down at approximately 1:50 p.m. near Spot Road and Interstate 8.
The plane was found by a state trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety who was on patrol in the area and saw a large plume of smoke.
When the trooper arrived in the area of the smoke, he found the plane fully engulfed in flames. The two occupants of the plane, a male and a female, were deceased.
The plane has been identified as a Van’s RV-6 aircraft with a tail number of 9646RV.
The YCSO has not yet released the names of the two people who died in the crash.
“We do have a presumptive identification but aren’t able to release their names until a positive confirmation is made,” YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said. “We are waiting for DNA results.”
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were contacted and investigated the crash.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
The Van’s RV-6 is a single-engine homebuilt airplane sold in a kit.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.