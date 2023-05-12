With more migrants set to be released into the streets of Yuma County on Friday, Mayor Doug Nicholls, accompanied by local and county officials, demanded that President Biden declare a state of emergency and provide the resources needed to manage the migrant surge.
Title 42, the pandemic health policy issued in response to COVID-19 that allowed the government to immediately expel many migrants, permanently ended Thursday night. Even before the policy’s sunset, the number of migrants lining up at the border had been increasing. Last month, about 300 migrants a day turned themselves in to Border Patrol and requested asylum. The daily number had surpassed 1,000 in the last couple of days.
“We are now in a situation that we’ve never really been at before, and it’s time, it’s time that the president announce a declaration of national emergency,” Nicholls said during a City Hall press conference on Thursday. “So today I wrote a letter to President Biden demanding that he declare a national state of emergency due to this immigration crisis.”
Nicholls also announced that Border Patrol would release 141 migrants to different areas of the county, with 96 in Yuma. The migrants, mostly asylum seekers, will not be released into neighborhoods. Rather, the mayor explained, they’re going to be released in commercial areas where migrants can make their own transportation arrangements to their destinations.
Nicholls reiterated that citizens do not need to fear the migrants. “These are people that have been vetted at least to the point where Border Patrol has issued notice-to-appear papers,” he noted.
When Border Patrol exceeds its capacity, agents are not able to process migrants in a timely manner and release them onto local streets since asylum seekers can only be detained for a certain period of time.
Normally, the Regional Center for Border Health helps migrants arrange transportation to their destination cities, preventing street releases. However, the nonprofit can only handle up to 700 migrants a day. Surpassing the 1,000-a-day threshold means that some migrants will be left to their own devices.
“So that will be an impact to our community,” Nicholls noted. Nevertheless, he urged citizens not to panic. “I ask everyone, all of our citizens to remain calm,” he said, adding that people convicted of crimes will not be released.
“Particularly myself, I’m not concerned,” Nicholls said. “I would recommend people just to be, like you would with anyone else, keep eyes open. If you see something, definitely call it in. 911 it works. But to be just afraid as a base level, I would not. If you see someone doing anything, whether they’re a migrant or a resident, you should have the same response.”
However, the fear that Nicholls and other officials have expressed is that released migrants will camp out on city streets for days.
“There’s definitely that fear, and that is why the message to the president is urgent. That’s the situation we’re looking to avoid. So making sure that people have transportation options out of town to get to those destinations, either to shelters that are in place or to transportation options. That’s the primary way we’re going to try to avoid that. I don’t know that it’s completely avoidable. But everything’s fluid, and right now with 141 people we will see how that goes,” Nicholls said.
Police have no immediate plans to increase their presence in areas where migrants are released, but they are ready if it’s needed.
Yuma Police Chief Tom Garrity noted that his department has been working with Somerton and San Luis police, Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol to ensure the community’s protection.
“We’re working all together to make sure that the community remains safe and that everybody that’s released remains safe,” Garrity said.
Sheriff Leon Wilmot reassured citizens that his agency stands ready to enforce the “rule of law,” he said. “If somebody’s trespassing in a farmfield, they will be arrested. If they trespass on somebody’s property in the Foothills, they will be arrested and charged.”
Both law enforcement agencies have been taking part in Operation Stonegarden, a collaboration with Border Patrol that uses federal funds to pay for overtime for border security activities.
“We sheriffs are trying to fill that gap to try to intercept the human smuggling and narcotic smuggling that’s going on in the eastern part of our county,” Wilmot said.
The sheriff noted that those who get away are a tiny fraction compared to the migrants apprehended by Border Patrol. “As far as April, 119,000 apprehended along the river by Border Patrol. Roughly 1,000 getaways that they know of, and usually that’s typically the eastern part of the county where we see those smuggling narcotics and individuals being smuggled as well,” Wilmot noted.
However, officials stressed the need for additional resources, underscoring that the situation is more than local communities can – or should – handle.
In his letter to President Biden, Nicholls demanded “increased resources, not just money, but resources on the ground. That way we can protect our borders the way it should have been protected from the beginning. It protects human life. The migrants that are crossing are experiencing exploitation, rape and abuse and neglect. Men, women and unaccompanied minors. This is not something that as Americans we would stand for in any other situation, yet the inaction of our government facilitates the continuation of that exploitation.”
He listed other impacts to the hospital and nonprofits as well as noting that Border Patrol agents are being “taxed to exhaustion.”
“And then there’s something we don’t talk about very often, and that’s the national perception of our region. With this continual conversation about the migration of people through the border and the impacts to our country, it also creates an impact to our community, the perception people have for tourism, for job creation, for locating their businesses. Those are real impacts that affect every person living in Yuma,” Nicholls said.
He explained an emergency declaration from the president could help. “A full response by FEMA and the National Guard like they would in any other disaster, where they provide boots on the ground for housing, food, transportation and health care. That would be the beginning.
“They could focus on real resources and not the promise of potential reimbursement for expenses that local governments and (nongovernmental organizations) have to come up with today,” he added.
Again, he urged the government to release migrants in larger communities with more resources and the ability to better handle the situation.
Nicholls also suggested that the immigration judicial process can be made easier. “This would allow those that truly need asylum help to get that help immediately and not wait years for a final declaration,” he said.
“And then we can also temporarily assign immigration judges to the border. That can be done physically or that could be done virtually. But either way, getting cases on the docket within weeks instead of years would have a dramatic impact to the flow we are experiencing today and into the future.”
Martin Porchas, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, sent his own letter on Wednesday, requesting assistance with more transportation, food and funds. He also urged the President to declare an emergency to give the federal government the ability to send more resources and personnel to the border.
In addition, Porchas announced plans to partially open the Yuma County Emergency Operations Center for daily briefings and coordination of efforts between the cities and Yuma County.
“This is, of course, an evolving situation, but our hope is by sharing information and facilitating cross-jurisdictional communication, we can meet those challenges,” Porchas said.
County Administrator Ian McGaughey explained that at first, it will be a partial standing up of the center. “This is a shared problem which none of us created. The federal government’s failure to act created this problem and really they should be the ones dealing with it, but in their absence, we’re going to have to do it and so by doing that together through the EOC, that’s the first step.”
The county has also spent $75,000 on portable toilets at the border. “Really, for two reasons, the humanitarian issue there, and then, of course, the integrity of the agricultural fields nearby,” McGaughey said.
Yuma has not spent money on the situation and does not plan to. “We have no dollars funded in this year’s budget and next year’s budget for any sort of migrant activity, sheltering or transportation. So that’s why the funding is the key part in the short term,” Nicholls said.
The mayor noted that there are no plans for creating a shelter. Instead, the city is working with Arizona to find funding for transportation so migrants can leave the community quicker.
There are also no plans for port closures. Wilmot said that the port director does not anticipate having to close the ports unless “something significant happens.”