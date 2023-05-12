With more migrants set to be released into the streets of Yuma County on Friday, Mayor Doug Nicholls, accompanied by local and county officials, demanded that President Biden declare a state of emergency and provide the resources needed to manage the migrant surge.

Title 42, the pandemic health policy issued in response to COVID-19 that allowed the government to immediately expel many migrants, permanently ended Thursday night. Even before the policy’s sunset, the number of migrants lining up at the border had been increasing. Last month, about 300 migrants a day turned themselves in to Border Patrol and requested asylum. The daily number had surpassed 1,000 in the last couple of days.

