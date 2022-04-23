The Yuma Police Department will soon have more patrol vehicles equipped with in-car video recording systems and officers with body-worn cameras.
The equipment serves as a “proven tool” to help protect the public and police officers and in the collection of “valuable” evidence, which is especially desirable due to “recent national occurrences concerning police interaction with the public,” noted a staff report.
“The transparency associated with video recording of police interactions protects not only those served by law enforcement, but also protects the integrity of the officers providing the protection,” the report stated.
The City Council recently approved the purchase of 34 in-car video recording systems as well as accepted a federal grant for the purchase of 40 body-worn cameras and accessories.
Councilman Mike Shelton called the purchases “very positive” in view of the “nature of things in the country and the importance of having confidence in the department and our officers. I certainly have trust in them, but we need to have that level of accountability there, from a public standpoint.”
The in-car video recording systems will be purchased from Axon Enterprise of Scottsdale for $355,717 over a four-year period. The city will use $149,915 in grant funds awarded by the Institute of Intergovernmental Research on behalf of the Bureau of Justice Administration to pay for the first year. The second through fourth years, at $68,601 each, will be covered with city funds.
The grant funds will cover the original hardware and software and provide an upgrade to existing in-car cameras, and will include a warranty and subscription for unlimited storage of all recovered video evidence.
An $80,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice will go toward the purchase of the body-worn cameras and accessories from Axon Enterprise. The total cost of the body-worn cameras will be $169,235.
The grant award comes with a 100% match requiring a cash contribution and/or in-kind services. To meet the match, YPD will use 100% of the video analyst salary of $37,687 and 25% of the forensic services supervisor salary, which equals $18,377.
In addition, a second-year payment of $26,281 will satisfy the grant match. City funds will then cover the third and fourth years at $26,281 each, excluding tax.
YPD’s partnership with Axon Enterprise also provided the original hardware and software of the new body-worn cameras and a subscription to storage database for all recovered video evidence.
The body-worn cameras will outfit accident investigators, supervising staff and the investigations bureau.
The purchase of additional 34 units will bring to 41 the total units of in-car recording systems in the department. The additional 40 units of body-worn cameras will bring the total to 117.
In other action, the council authorized an intergovernmental agreement with Phoenix regarding the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, allowing YPD to remain an active member.
A staff report noted that the partnership will provide access to more financial and investigative resources, including $4,500 in reimbursement for training, computer forensics, public awareness and equipment related to investigations of internet crimes against children.
The task force, led by the Phoenix Police Department, investigates crimes involving the sexual exploitation, sexual assault and abuse of children facilitated by technology. Due to the nature, speed and manner in which technology moves across geographical boundaries, the task force promotes and relies on a multi-jurisdiction, multi-agency cooperative approach to investigating these crimes, according to a staff report.
The goals of the task force are to increase the investigation, prosecution and public awareness of these crimes. It accomplishes these goals in part by providing members, including the Yuma Police Department, with reimbursement funds to aid in their training, equipment and investigative needs.
The task force is the primary recipient of a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, which is used, in addition to funding from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, to administer and operate the task force.
Affiliate agencies, including YPD, are eligible to share in this funding in the form of reimbursement for qualified expenses.
Councilman Mike Shelton pointed out that a reimbursement of $4,500 is small and asked how much help it would help locally. Police Chief Susan Smith noted that these funds will offset some of the department’s costs related to equipment and training of forensic detectives, which can be “pretty expensive.”
Shelton expressed concern with personnel becoming overwhelmed by focusing on “these heinous matters” and questioned whether there was some way this money could be combined with other funds to help spread the burden.
Smith explained that the department has two individuals assigned to investigating these crimes. She acknowledged that it takes a “special” individual to do this work and that it can take a toll. Therefore, the department monitors their mental health and offers services should they need it.
The reason only two detectives investigate these crimes is that the department wants to limit the amount of individuals who come into contact with the photos and other items depicting these crimes.