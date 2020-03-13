Expecting flooding in some Yuma streets, the city handed out sandbags on Thursday and crews ramped up operations to ensure roadways remained clear and services functional.
With record rainfall already having hit Yuma this week, residents experienced a downpour early Thursday morning and then more rain through the afternoon and night, with a flash flood advisory in effect until Friday morning.
The city invited residents to pick up the sandbags in the parking lot outside the Yuma Civic Center and use provided shovels to fill bags with sand, which they then took back and placed around areas of their homes where water may have been approaching the structure.
Some city staff were on hand to assist elderly or disabled residents.
The city’s Public Works, Utilities and Parks and Recreation departments “maximized’’ operations, pumped out water on flooded roads and placed “Road Flooded” signs as warranted.
The city warned that motorists should prepare to avoid posted roadways. Flash flooding was expected on certain roadways that have been prone in the past. Due to the nature of flash flooding, the city said that signs may remain at some locations after flooding had passed.
Residents wishing to report flood-related or road-related issues should do so directly to Public Works at 928-373-4504 or 928-373-4502.