More than 1,500 migrants illegally entered the country on Monday, overwhelming Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents who were unable to keep up with the surge.
Several large groups formed on the U.S. side of the border near the Yuma Levee Road and County 13th Monday, where they were waiting to be apprehended by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents.
Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky explained that a record number of migrants have illegally crossed the border since Thursday and the Yuma Sector is currently overwhelmed because of it, without the resources to deal with the situation properly.
“We are trying to pick everybody up, but we are having an issue with manpower. There just aren’t enough agents,” Dulesky said. “We are adjusting and picking them up when we can.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Rob Daniels said the vast number of migrants who have arrived has made processing nearly impossible and has brought apprehensions to a near standstill.
“We are running behind and trying to work our way through the situation, but it is a larger number than normal,” Daniels said of the migrants. “We are in the process of trying to line up transportation to collect everyone.”
Dulesky said agents are also working to expeditiously screen and process the migrants who have already been apprehended, and that a vast majority of them will likely be eligible for removal.
In the meantime, the Yuma Sector is already well beyond capacity, with migrants having to be transported to other Border Patrol Sectors in El Centro and San Diego to make space here.
According to Dulesky, a majority of the illegal entries over the past few days took place in an area known as the “river corridor,” but agents are now seeing a spike in the vicinity of Morelos Dam, where migrants are crossing the Colorado River from Los Algodones in Mexico.
One group has set up a makeshift camp in the vicinity of County 13th Street using blankets given to them by a humanitarian organization.
Some of the migrants in the group have been there for several days. A majority of the migrants have come from Cuba, Brazil and Venezuela.
Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot said that the sheriff’s office began receiving 911 calls from migrants early Sunday afternoon asking for water and to be picked up.
Some residents have also reported seeing migrants walking along Highway 95. He also added he has also heard that some migrants have even called for Uber drivers or taxis to take them to the Yuma Border Patrol station.
“We have had several instances where migrants have shown up at the Yuma station on their own,” Dulesky confirmed.
Since illegal entry is a federal crime and not a state crime, Wilmot explained that he does not have the authority to arrest the migrants.
However, YCSO does have deputies on patrol in the area monitoring the situation. The Yuma Sector Border Patrol has also had the groups under camera surveillance.
“We can’t do anything. They are on their own until Border Patrol can pick them up,” Wilmot said. “All we can do is provide them with water and make sure there are no medical issues, and no crimes are occurring.”
While there have been no major medical emergencies, a 9-year-old girl with epilepsy and three pregnant women did need treatment.
Wilmot has also spoken to Yuma State Rep. Tim Dunn, and asked him to contact Arizona’s U.S. Senators, Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, to request additional federal help available.
He also suggested that Kelly and Sinema reach out to the Mexican government to ask that it shift the focus of its immigration agency from San Luis Rio Colorado to the state of Baja California, which is where the surge of migrants seem to be shifting to.
Kelly issued a statement Monday saying he is deeply concerned about the sudden increase in migrants in the Yuma area and his office has been in touch with Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to identify any immediate support for Yuma to ensure the safety of Border Patrol personnel, the community, and migrants.
“Arizonans deserve a coordinated federal response to this border crisis that does not burden our border communities, which is why I introduced a bipartisan bill to help fix this problem,” the statement read. “I remain committed to holding the Biden administration accountable for delivering the resources and support needed to ensure a secure border and a humane and orderly response in Yuma.”
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also issued a statement on Monday saying Yuma is facing an escalating humanitarian and border crisis and blamed the Biden administration for its poor communication, lack of organization and complete disregard for border protection.
“These individuals and families are crossing the border in droves because the Biden administration is not taking any real action,” Ducey said.
Ducey specifically cited the Biden administration’s intent to end the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy as the reason for the migrant surge.
However, the Biden administration has been court-ordered to reinstate the program, which has resulted in migrants trying to get into the country in order to avoid waiting out their immigration status in Mexico.
“It is the latest in a long line of incompetence from the same administration that botched Afghanistan,” the statement read. “Their inaction is overwhelming the talented law enforcement professionals that have worked under previous administrations to keep Arizona and our country safe.”
While Ducey said Arizona is doing everything in its power at the state level to support law enforcement and protect border communities, he also accused the federal government of ignoring the issue.
“They aren’t sending enough resources, and President Biden and Vice President Harris are totally absent,” he wrote.
Saying the issue is a top priority of his administration, Ducey said he has asked Major General Kerry Muehlenbeck, Department of Homeland Security Director Tim Roemer and Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Heston Silbert to come up with a clear and effective plan to ensure the state is doing everything in its authority to address the crisis in Yuma.
“We stand ready to support our citizens in Yuma who are being ignored by the President,” Ducey wrote. “Arizona is working hard to secure the border, protect our communities and deter migrants from taking the dangerous journey.”
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert