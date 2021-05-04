Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1,600 migrants over the weekend, all of whom were dropped off at the border by busses.
Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky said that agents apprehended a total of 13 large groups of 30 or more migrants who had crossed the border illegally between Friday evening and early Monday morning.
“Having this many large groups over a weekend is unusual, but we are seeing it more often,” Dulesky said.
Dulesky said the migrants apprehended over the weekend all crossed in an area known as the “River Corridor,” which is roughly south of Avenue 17-7/8.
Migrants commonly cross in that area because there is no infrastructure to deter people from illegally crossing the border on foot.
“The migrants were transported to staging areas, and they just walked across,” Dulesky said.
While there are some gaps in places, the only infrastructure in the area are vehicle barriers.
It is not known yet how many of the migrants were traveling as families or how many are unaccompanied children because they are all still being processed.
Their countries of origin are also still not available yet.
During the month of April Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended nearly 14,000 migrants.
