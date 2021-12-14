Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents reported that over 2,600 migrants illegally entered the country from Mexico over the past weekend.
According to a Facebook post by the agency, the incursions began on Friday, Dec. 10, and continued through Monday, Dec. 13, with the migrants coming from more than 30 different countries.
Most of the migrants crossed near Morelos Dam in an area known as the Yuma Gap.
It’s an area where Mexico, Arizona and California meet and the water in the Colorado River is typically only ankle-deep.
The Yuma area has been hit with a huge migrant surge in recent weeks, with agents seeing a 2,000 percent increase in the number of apprehensions compared with the same time last year.
Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls declared a local emergency on Dec. 9 due to the “unprecedented” numbers of migrants entering the city prior to being processed and released by Border Patrol.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was also in Yuma on Dec. 7 to get a first-hand look at the look at the recent illegal immigration surge and the humanitarian crisis that has resulted from it.
During a press conference held at the Levee Road and County 8-1/2 Street, officials noted the situation is at a breaking point with Yuma Sector Border Patrol unable to keep up with the surge.
Ducey said the Arizona National Guard and Department of Public Safety will be adding additional resources all along the border.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents are working to apprehend, identify and process the large number of migrants they have encountered over the weekend.
Most migrants, however, are having to wait for hours or days before Border Patrol agents can come get them and place them in custody.
The Yuma Sun attempted to reach out to Yuma Sector Border Patrol for further information but was unable to contact anyone.
