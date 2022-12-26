The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has awarded grants to 11 nonprofit organizations, including one in Yuma County, that serve people in rural Arizona counties.
In total, more than $2 million is being given and the money will be used to combat the effects of the opioid crisis, according to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who made the announcement on Thursday.
“Our office has been leading and is continuing to hold accountable manufactures, marketers, and distributors who have contributed to the opioid crisis,” Brnovich said. “We are now investing settlement funds to reduce the financial impact to Arizona taxpayers and assist people recovering from addiction and resuming their lives as healthy and productive members of society.”
Organizations in rural counties awarded grant funding include:
- Chicanos Por La Causa – $225,522 – Yuma County
- Alay Psychiatry – $249,980 – Gila County
- Apache Youth Council – $95,840 – Apache County
- Casa Grande Alliance – $250,000 Pinal County
- EMPACT-Suicide Prevention Center – $125,036 – Gila County
- Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition – $250,000 – Graham County
- notMYkid – $250,000 – Mohave County
- Parents of Addicted Loved Ones – $64,502 – All Rural Counties
- Short Creek Dream Center – $247,104 – Mohave County
- True Pursuit – $229,100 – Coconino & Mohave Counties
- Hushabye Nursery – $250,000 – Coconino & Mohave Counties
The grant money will support more than 100,000 people and help with diagnosis, treatment, and educational needs related to Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).
“We are extremely thankful and excited for this grant as we plan to expand our community based opioid awareness and education efforts in the rural areas of Yuma County. Our program will offer a combination of Rx360 workshops and Active Parenting of Teens workshops to support parents and caregivers in the community and discourage and prevent the misuse of opioids among the youth, teens, and young adults”, said Jennifer Goodall, Program Director of CPLC Parenting Arizona. “Chicanos Por La Causa is committed to the health and safety of our communities, and we look forward to working to support opioid abatement efforts in Yuma County.”
The money will help infants born with OUD, medically underserved communities, grade school children, parents of opioid-addicted children, pregnant women and mothers, adults with mental health-related needs, homeless individuals, and survivors of human trafficking with OUD.
The grant funding comes as a result of the “One Arizona Plan” and AGO-led settlement with four pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid crisis.