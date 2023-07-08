Math, engineering, budgeting, technical reading, safety with tools and more are all things students at Fourth Avenue Junior High learn when they take Dr. David Cullison’s Industrial Arts classes.

Rather than focusing on woodworking crafts to take home, students have a chance for something more “meaningful.” In Spring 2022, they built a table for Amberly’s Place. In Spring 2023, they built sheds to sell to the community and help make their program a sustainable one.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

