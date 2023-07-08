Math, engineering, budgeting, technical reading, safety with tools and more are all things students at Fourth Avenue Junior High learn when they take Dr. David Cullison’s Industrial Arts classes.
Rather than focusing on woodworking crafts to take home, students have a chance for something more “meaningful.” In Spring 2022, they built a table for Amberly’s Place. In Spring 2023, they built sheds to sell to the community and help make their program a sustainable one.
“We needed to do something real-world in regards to learning,” Cullison explained. “Shops way back in time, you come in and learn how to make a toolbox or a little birdhouse or something like that. That was kind of the extent of your experience in a wood shop.
“But we’re trying to make something much more meaningful where [students are] being exposed to a trade, being exposed to a possibility for a career. Not every student is going to go to college and we need to be realistic about that. And so if we can, even at this level, just plant the seed a little bit, you know, expose them to all the different areas of it – whether it be masonry, carpentry, cabinet-making, framing, construction, all those different trades. There’s a desperate need for that in our workforce, big-time.”
In describing the industrial arts program, Cullison explained that the intention from the very beginning has been to involve students in hands-on projects that require their input every step of the way.
“I can tell you in just the shed project: We start with the blueprints, we studied the blueprints, then we do a budget, we need to figure out how much the material is going to cost us,” he said. “Then from there, we do cutting lists where we go through the measurements of all the different sizes for the walls, the sizes for the floors, the roof, etc. We make those piles of all the cutting lists, we went out and assembled it.
“And you know involved in all that of course, there’s also tools: Hammers; we got us a new nail gun we used for framing; saws, running the saws to cut material. The roof cutting angles – there was six different angles we had to cut just for the roof rafters and they had to learn all of that.”
In total, Cullison’s students built three sheds by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Two were custom-ordered and the last one was put up for sale in May. More folks are interested in future sheds that’ll be started on in the coming school year.
“My goal is about two sheds a semester and that’ll take them from the very beginning all the way through to the completed product,” he noted.
Throughout this work, Cullison added that there are ongoing lessons in class. Prior to building, students work on a scale frame project where they learn how to scale and ratio from feet to inches. They also learn safety and how to use machines and tools. On short days, they focus on career exploration.
“ABEC and these other organizations that they’re all tied in with, they provided us with a lot of great platforms as far as career planning,” Cullison said. “And I incorporate that; I call it digital Mondays. On Mondays when we have our short days, we do all of that. We do Edge Factor, AZ Pipeline, My Future AZ – all those different platforms.
“I primarily focused on the construction trades and things like that. It’s been great. And as Mr. Tyree has mentioned, it’s allowed us to be self-sustaining; more so than having to rely on outside sources because we’re gonna make just a little off of each of our sheds and we put that right back into the program.”
Referencing Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) Superintendent Tom Tyree and STEDY’s partnership with the Yuma Arizona Business and Education Coalition (ABEC), Cullison shared that Yuma ABEC has played an important role in supporting his program.
In a joint interview, Tyree explained that Yuma ABEC’s Middle School Career Exploration program has provided Cullison’s work with seed money because of the value such school programs hold.
“There’s starting to be more and more discussion about people recognizing the importance of Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in our middle schools,” Tyree said. “To the extent that now what I’m hearing is that maybe our legislators, our department of education, people, other CTED superintendents are now saying, ‘Hey, you know what? We need to do this, and make it more sustainable.’”
He described that in order to have some of these programs, school districts can “cobble a little bit of their budget together.”
“But some of the stuff we do, a lot of it is grant-funded or sometimes we have some of our community – people will step up and provide lumber or tools or work side-by-side with the students which is the way we actually started this program,” Tyree continued. “But to really hope to be sustainable, people have to give us some support from the state budget as well. Then you’re not always out begging or asking for everything that you do.”
Tyree commented that construction trades are in great need of workers. By providing career exploration modules and funds to support middle school career exploration programs, ABEC can help students learn about the variety of careers available to them – including those in construction.
“It’s hands-on, relevant and that’s what really helps our students not only learn something about a career but the data says that it gets them more engaged in school,” he said.
Referencing early data from a current study by Frontline on CTE in the Crane School District, Tyree shared that the organization is finding students who are engaged in career exploration or CTE in school are having fewer behavioral problems in school.
“What we are expecting is that their attendance at schools is going to be better because once again, they want to come to school,” Tyree said. “ … We all have those things that we have real interest in. For me, it was mostly carrying a football, shooting baskets or playing baseball. That was my interest. Everybody has a hook. And like I always say, we don’t have a learning problem, I don’t believe. We have an engagement problem.”
After Cullison’s classes undertook a table project to donate a dining set to Amberly’s Place, conversations began about whether Yuma ABEC could support Cullison’s classes so that they could build small houses or sheds and have profits from those projects go back into the program.
That’s how Industrial Arts students ended up finishing a 10-by-8-foot shed. No corners were cut for expediency. Cullison taught students how to make a shed the original way, with birdsmouth joints made of wood for a stronger finished product.
When asked about the work, students expressed the project was fun and useful.
Alaisha Burrell shared that she enjoyed the teamwork the most.
“Working with other people and helping them out,” she answered. “We were supposed to help everyone with the painting of the shed and I would always like help them paint and make it look nice so I think the teamwork was the most good. I was happy that I made a shed, helped with the shed.”
For Yazmin Nuñez, the hardest part was painting because it took a long time but “everything” was the most fun.
“I liked a lot of parts with the painting too but I also did like the framing of it, learning how to, like, kind of incorporate the degrees into cutting it so they could do like the roofing, the framing of the roofing, the trusses, all of that stuff,” she said.
She noted that the career exploration assignments on Mondays would give her a reality check because she’ll be starting high school soon. Digital Mondays helped her think about her future, which isn’t far away.
“I did a little bit of like, pretty much everything,” Fabian Peña said. “I painted, I cut wood, stained wood, I studied the blueprints at the start. And then on the roof, we were installing shingles and all that. I think using the tools is really fun. I like using all the different tools.
“At first it was pretty scary, especially when you’re on a roof trying not to fall. But it was a quick thing to learn, especially with someone as professional as Dr. Cullison, knowing he has all that experience and knows what to do.”
Peña added that the hammer and the drill were his favorite tools from the project and that he might get into a construction career someday.
Before concluding the interview, Cullison took a moment to thank Southwest Lumber for the materials they provided and the help they gave in making the ordering and delivery process easy.
