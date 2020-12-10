According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR), more than half of the inmates currently housed in the La Paz unit of the Arizona State Prison Complex (ASPC) Yuma have tested positive for COVID-19.
The unit houses 1,066 inmates, 655 of whom have contracted the coronavirus, making it the largest known COVID-19 outbreak in the Arizona prison system since the inception of the pandemic.
“Our staff, inmates and the community’s safety remains our top priority,” the department wrote on its website. “ADCRR continues to be vigilant in implementing robust COVID-19 management strategies to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in all of its facilities.”
In August, 517 inmates, or nearly half of the prison population at ASPC Tucson’s Whetstone unit tested positive.
The department said in a statement issued on its website that inmates in Yuma’s La Paz unit who tested positive for the virus are being housed separately from the other prisoners.
Furthermore, all of their inmate comprehensive services, such as their meals, required medication and medical services, are being brought directly to and conducted at their location. They will not be allowed back into the general population until they have been medically cleared.
Inmates at the La Paz unit who did not test positive are also being isolated separately and are kept away from the general prison population at the facility.
Enhanced cleaning and sanitation throughout ASPC-Yuma is also occurring continuously, and face masks have been provided to all of the prison’s inmates, who are required to wear them whenever they leave their immediate living area.
All prison staff are required to wear cloth face coverings at all times as well.
The dashboard on ADCRR’s website currently shows that as of Wednesday, 805 inmates at ASPC Yuma have contracted the coronavirus, with 182 being medically confirmed as recovered.
It also indicates that 4,546 tests have been conducted at ASPC-Yuma, with 3,741 coming back negative. There are no pending tests. While 134 inmates have recovered, two deaths have been reported since the pandemic began and one is still pending a forensic determination.
To date, ADCRR has also reported 4,295 positive cases and 26 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 among those incarcerated statewide, and 1,348 staff self-reporting positive cases. It does not indicate how many of those staff cases were from the Yuma prison.
All employees entering any Arizona prison complex are required to undergo daily temperature and symptom checks at each facility. All incoming inmates from county jails are tested at the department’s intake facilities like ASPC-Phoenix, where they are kept and monitored for 14 days before being transferred to their assigned prison.
The ADCRR is also reporting that it is in the process of preparing for the approval and distribution of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months and that the healthcare workers who provide medical services to the inmates are in the process of becoming certified to administer it once it becomes available.
The department also says it will continue to isolate and test inmates who display flu-like symptoms, as well as re-test them if needed. If necessary, inmates will be transferred to a hospital should they require higher levels of care.
ADCRR, with the collaboration of Arizona Department of Health Services, is also one of only a handful of state correctional agencies in the country to mass test its entire inmate population at all of its statewide facilities.
However, Executive Director John Fabricius of the Arizonans for Transparency and Accountability in Corrections, says he feels ADCRR did not do enough to stop the spread of the virus when the pandemic initially began.
He further contends that the ADCRR has not been forthcoming with providing the public with information about the seriousness of the outbreak of the virus within the state’s prison system and is calling for the creation of new legislation to create a permanent structure of transparency and accountability within the department.
“The response from the ADCRR continues to be underwhelming and opaque,” Fabricius said. “For the safety of the men and women incarcerated in the ADCRR, the employees, and our communities, full transparency and accountability of this immense executive agency is more critical than ever.”
He added that many of the state’s prison complexes are located in rural areas that are already overwhelmed with COVID-19 infections, with medical facilities in those areas often having to transfer patients to other countries due to the demand on healthcare resources.
Any additional influx of staff and inmate patients to these facilities due to these large outbreaks, he continued, will significantly limit the provision of healthcare to these communities.
