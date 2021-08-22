While considering an agreement for a school district, a Yuma council member proposed adding a requirement that the school district obey the governor’s executive orders and not mandate vaccines and masks or risk losing a school resource officer.
However, the other council members opposed the proposal, noting that this was not the “proper vehicle” to do that.
The City Council on Wednesday discussed the agreement with Crane Elementary School District No. 13 which called for the Yuma Police Department to provide a school resource officer for Centennial and Crane middle schools.
A staff report noted that the officer will serve not only as a public safety specialist, but also a law-related educator and positive role model.
During the meeting, Councilman Chris Morris proposed adding wording to the agreement that would require the schools to follow Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders as well as the Arizona Department of Health Service guidelines and directives.
“The reasoning behind this is we have recent executive orders pertaining to the rights of parents, not requiring them to have children vaccinated and also for masks,” Morris said. “I would like to have this verbiage added in there as an extra layer of protection for the rights of our parents in the community so that is within the agreement and would have to be upheld as part of this agreement.”
Councilman Gary Knight was the first to speak against the proposal. “I can understand exactly where and what Councilmember Morris is attempting to do, but I just don’t think this is the proper vehicle” he said,
Knight explained why he thinks officers should be present in schools. “In many cases, especially in elementary school, it’s the first time the students actually get to interact with police officers and public safety. I think it’s really important that that happens so we don’t end up with a town where the kids are afraid of the police officers and a defund-the-police situation that other communities have gone through. This builds the proper relationship right from the beginning with our school-age children,” he said.
“I don’t disagree entirely with what Councilmember Morris is trying to do, however, I just don’t feel like this is the proper vehicle to get that done,” Knight added.
Councilwoman Karen Watts, who is a healthcare provider, also expressed opposition to the proposal. “I don’t think that’s appropriate for us to get into that controversy. I see more parents coming to me afraid because they are not mandating masks. It’s our place to get involved in that, and I believe they have to follow executive orders, and if they don’t, that’s between the school board and the state,” she said.
“I can tell you, just from my office, parents are scared that their kids are going to school without other kids wearing masks. And for us to sit there and get involved in that, that’s the wrong thing. I would be totally against adding more verbiage to this motion,” Watts added.
Morris countered by saying that the city got involved a year ago. “The state closed down businesses. We enforced such actions, and this is nothing but the same as far as another executive order,” he said.
However, Mayor Doug Nicholls pointed out that the closure of businesses enforced by a local ordinance “was actually in the executive order from the governor (and) local officials were to enforce it. There’s no such element in the executive orders issued to the schools. So that would be the distinction in my mind, on how we’re treating this differently, because it definitely is different per the words of the governor and what he’s written.”
Morris said he agreed with Knight in that schools need an officer on the grounds. “(I’m) not saying we need to remove any police officers. That is something that is equally important to the community as well as the school.”
He then asked for a legal opinion from City Attorney Richard Files: “If we did have such a motion in place, and there was a breach of contract, what would the procedure look like, so that we could possibly be assured that it would not result in an officer being pulled out of the school property?”
Files explained that, generally with any contract, if there’s a breach, notice has to be given, and if it’s not resolved within a certain period of time, a lawsuit can be filed. This particular agreement has a clause that allows either party to get out of the contract.
Morris then noted that a breach of contract would not result in the immediate removal of the officer from the schools. “There’s a process there in play. But what this does, it adds another layer that we can apply that further protects the rights of the parents in this community, and that I think is important for us to do, because part of our job here is to uphold the state laws and the Constitution,” he said.
Nicholls also shared his perspective. “I really don’t think it’s an appropriate vehicle. We’re talking about the safety of our kids. We’re talking about having our law enforcement on site if there’s something that happens. Response is 20 minutes away, or 10 minutes away, or whatever the current response time is,” he said.
Having an officer on school grounds “gives the opportunity for our kids to talk about drugs, to talk about things that are happening at home that they need help with. To use that relationship in another venue, I just don’t think it’s the right venue,” Nicholl said.
The mayor also noted that if the council members put something in a contract, they need to be ready to act on it. “And I’m not ready to pull police officers from any school. We’ve been fighting to make sure we had funding to put them in school and create that environment of safety and hopefully avoid any of the tragic incidents that have happened across the country in a Yuma school. I would be adamantly against adding this to this contract if that motion is made,” Nicholls said.
Councilman Mike Shelton agreed and suggested that a better way to handle the situation is by going before a school board or writing to express their point of view as private citizens.
“Opinions aside on the issue being talked about, this is not the carriage to hook the horse,” Shelton said.
Knight reiterated his opposition. “I don’t think it’s up to the city to get involved in this whatsoever. It’s between the school districts, school boards and the governor’s office. And I really don’t think the city needs to inject itself into this,” he said.
In addition, Knight noted, the city could be liable if the officer were removed and “something at the school went awry.”
Morris withdrew the proposal. No members of the public asked to address the issue. The council voted 7-0 to approve the agreement as originally presented.
As per the agreement, YPD will provide a school resource office to the district for 10-month periods for the next three years. The officer will split his or her time between Centennial and Crane middle schools.
The district will annually reimburse the city up to $89,058 for wages and employee-related expenses and up to $3,400 for training, travel and supplies, which total $92,458 each fiscal year.
The intergovernmental agreement began on July 28 and will terminate on June 30, 2024, provided the district’s governing board approves the School Safety Program funding for fiscal years 2022, 2023 and 2024.