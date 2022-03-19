SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Comite de Bien Estar is serving as administrator for an Arizona Department of Housing program that helps homeowners who are behind in their mortgage payments or have other housing-related expenses.
The Comite, a nonprofit organization that helps low-income families secure financing for homes, is one of the managers around the state of the Homeowners Assistance Fund, which uses money from the American Rescue Plan to mitigate the financial impacts of the pandemic on local communities.
“Right now a lot of emphasis is being placed on programs that help people who have problems with house payments, to prevent foreclosure,” said Martina Lopez, housing programs director for the San Luis-based Comite. “As of now, we haven’t helped with many applications (for mortgage payment assistance). We hope that is because there isn’t so much need.”
So far the Comite has received only five applications, Lopez said, adding that number could increase in the summer, when unemployment is traditionally higher, or if a new strain of COVID-19 emerges.
The program offers economic assistance to families that are behind in the monthly mortgage payments they make for homes in which they reside, but also to those having trouble paying for utilities, property taxes, home insurance, homeowners association fees and even fees for internet service.
Eligible for assistance through the program are homeowners who have lost their jobs or who have lost income because of the pandemic, and who have seen the rising costs for their own medical care or for care of a dependent.
Unlike other assistance programs, the Homeowner Assistance Fund is set aside for people whose incomes are as much as 150% of the median income of area, Lopez said.
Each homeowner who qualifies for the program can receive up to $35,000 in assistance, depending on the number of months they are behind in their bills. The assistance payments are made directly to the mortgage providers or providers of other services for which payments are delinquent.
The Comite will help homeowners fill out and submit applications for assistance online. The Comite also provides financial counseling to the applicants, as required under the program.
For more information about the program, visit the website haf.azhousing.gov, or call the Comite at 928-627-8559.