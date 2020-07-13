As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Ernesto Pinedo Mata, male, 55. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 140 pounds. Grey hair, brown eyes. Alias: Ernesto Matapinedo, Jorge Pinedo, Gilbert Mata. Tattoos: “Hecho En Mexico” on the neck, “Smile now, Cry later” on the right shoulder, woman with rose in hair on the left shoulder. His probation violation is for the original conviction of solicitation to commit ues of dangerous drug (methamphetamine), a Class 6 felony.
• Richard Beltran Sr., male, 50. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 153 pouinds Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Richard Arreola, Richard Gaytan. Tattoos: “Trust No One” on the chest, “HATE” on the fingers on the left hand and a cross with name on the right shoulder. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted unlawful flight from law enforcement, a Class 6 felony.
• Richard Eric Schopf, male, 28. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 240 pouinds Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Fidel Escamilla-Reyes, male, 52. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 150 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of the possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.