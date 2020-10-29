The case of the 39-year-old woman accused of starting a fire at the 5th Avenue Hotel could be going back to the grand jury for a new determination on whether criminal charges should be brought.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Wednesday, attorney Robert Treblicock informed the court that he has filed a motion to remand the case to the grand jury, and that the prosecution has issued its response.
Treblicock, who represents Jamie Lynn Tennyson, however, made no mention about the issue or issues he raised in the motion.
Tennyson, who appeared via video feed from the Yuma County jail, where she remains in custody on a $200,000 cash-only bond, has been charged with one count of arson of an occupied structure and one count of criminal damage.
After Treblicock and the prosecutor said a hearing on the motion was not necessary, Superior Court Judge David Haws said he would take the matter under advisement and issue a ruling at Tennyson’s next hearing.
That hearing has been scheduled for next month.
According to the Yuma Fire Department, a fire was reported at the motel, which is located at 1000 South 5th Avenue., at about 7:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26 and a large column of smoke was seen rising from the area.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from central structures connected to the office and five vehicles on the property.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to those central structures and bring the fire under control.
YFD said the fire was started in a vehicle, which then spread to the office, carport and to other vehicles in the area of the apartment building.
The motel office, several rooms and those vehicles were heavily damaged, All of the occupants who were in their rooms at the time of the fire were able to evacuate safely.
There were no reports of any injuries. While some of the rooms were not damaged by the fire, YFD said they could not be reoccupied due to power being shut down at the motel
Yuma police officers were dispatched to the motel at approximately 7:22 a.m. for a report of a suspicious fire. After the fire was extinguished, the initial investigation revealed the fire appeared to have been intentionally started.
At approximately 11:55 a.m., Yuma police arrested Tennyson on multiple charges in connection to the fire.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.