A hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the woman accused of starting a fire at the 5th Avenue Hotel was continued Dec. 2 so her case can be sent back to the grand jury for a new determination on whether criminal charges should be brought.
In providing the court with an update on the status of the case, attorney Robert Treblicock said he has been working on a special action to have his client’s case remanded, and needs a few more days to finish the motion.
He made no mention about the issue or issues he is raising in the motion.
He also informed the court that he has received a plea offer from the prosecution, but is not inclined to recommend it to his client at this time.
Treblicock, of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office, represents Jamie Lynn Tennyson, who has been charged with one count of arson of an occupied structure and one count of criminal damage.
Tennyson, who appeared via video feed at the hearing, remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge David Haws scheduled Tennyson’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 13.
According to the Yuma Fire Department, a fire was reported at the motel, which is located at 1000 South 5th Avenue, at about 7:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and a large column of smoke was seen rising from the area.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from central structures connected to the office and five vehicles on the property.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to those central structures and bring the fire under control.
YFD said the fire was started in a vehicle, which then spread to the office, carport and to other vehicles in the area of the apartment building.
The motel office, several rooms and those vehicles were heavily damaged, All of the occupants who were in their rooms at the time of the fire were able to evacuate safely.
There were no reports of any injuries. While some of the rooms were not damaged by the fire, YFD said they could not be reoccupied due to power being shut down at the motel
Yuma police officers were dispatched to the motel at approximately 7:22 a.m. for a report of a suspicious fire. After the fire was extinguished, the initial investigation revealed the fire appeared to have been intentionally started.
At approximately 11:55 a.m., Yuma police arrested Tennyson on multiple charges in connection to the fire.