A mother and her daughter were injured Sunday night in a two-car collision near Somerton.
The collision happened at approximately 10:37 p.m. at County 17th Street and Somerton Avenue.
Captain Javier Hernandez, of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD), said that when firefighters arrived on scene, they found a Ford Mustang and a Toyota Camry, both of which were severely damaged.
The Toyota Camry had two occupants, a 51-year-old female driver, and her 8-year-old daughter.
Hernandez said that after being treated at the scene, both the mother and daughter were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluations for possible internal injuries.
The male driver of the Ford Mustang, who was the only occupant, was examined on scene by paramedics and refused transport.
The Somerton Police Department is investigating the accident.
