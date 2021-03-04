A mother and her two children were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning at the intersection of Madison Street and Somerton Avenue.
According to Fire Chief Paul De Anda, of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, the crash happened at approximately 9:29 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene they a white Nissan Altima, which had significant front-end damage, on the center of Madison Street, east of the intersection with Somerton Avenue.
The female driver and a 5-year-old child were both out of the vehicle by the time firefighters arrived and were standing on the northeast shoulder of the road with a bystander.
A 2-year-old child, who was sitting in a car seat, was still in the back seat of the vehicle.
The other vehicle involved was a silver Hyundai sedan, which had come to rest on the southeast shoulder of the road. It had sustained moderate damage.
The female driver of the Hyundai told firefighters that she was uninjured.
According to the driver of the white Altima, she had been driving north on Somerton Avenue with her two children in the back seat when the Silver Hyundai, which was traveling east on Madison Street, allegedly pulled out in front of her.
As a result, the white Altima struck the silver Hyundai on its passenger side, pushing it to the eastside of Madison Street. The silver Hyundai eventually came to rest on the southeast side of Madison Street.
The two children were transported to YRMC by SCFD ambulance, while the driver was taken by a San Luis Fire Department ambulance
All patients were transported non-emergency traffic for further evaluation. The Somerton Police Department is investigating.
