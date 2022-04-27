Yuma police arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her 15-year-old son during a domestic dispute Monday night.
According to Lt. Clint Norred, at approximately 9:15 p.m. officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Avenue A and Desert Sun Drive.
Upon officers’ arrival on scene, they found a male juvenile who had been stabbed.
Norred said the initial investigation revealed that the victim’s mother, identified as Diana Celeste Diaz, had gotten into a verbal argument with her son and allegedly stabbed him.
“He was stabbed multiple times with a knife,” Norred said. “There were witnesses on scene who were interviewed.”
Diaz was arrested on scene and later booked into the Yuma County jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.
Her son was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was reported to be in stable condition.
Diaz made her initial appearance in Yuma Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon, where she was ordered held on a $750,000 bond.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart, Diaz was informed that she was being held on a charge of attempted first-degree murder and that the Yuma County Attorney’s Office had two days to determine whether to file a criminal complaint against her.
“I have found there is probable cause to detain,’ Stewart said.
If no criminal complaint is filed, she will be released, he continued. However, if a complaint is filed, she will be provided with a copy of it when she returns to court on Thursday for her arraignment.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.