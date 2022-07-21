Before she was a physical therapist in Yuma, Tricia Parks earned her master’s of physical therapy from Des Moines University in 1997. It was in her final term that she was expecting her daughter, Madison.
Because of this, Madison Parks was listening to graduate-level physical therapy lectures before she was even born, making the field an integral part of her life from the very start.
Now, just 25 years later, Madison has just graduated with a doctorate in physical therapy from DMU and is following in her mother’s footsteps helping Arizonans live pain-free.
Their story isn’t just about coming full circle from one generation to the next. It’s about their special bond as a mother and daughter sharing the same field.
Madison Parks explained that she’d been interested in figuring out how things work from a very young age, and as she grew older, she marveled at the human body’s complexity. And she had a role model in her mother, who has practiced in a variety of settings in Arizona, including outpatient, neonatal intensive care, in the school system and in home health.
Currently, Tricia is working for Acacia Home Health as a physical therapist and was recently recognized with an Outstanding Patient Care Achievement Award for her work there.
“Growing up, I always heard stories of my mom’s patients and thought it was amazing that she was able to help young children accomplish the things they want to do,” Madison said.
“My mom never pressured me to become a physical therapist, but once I realized I had an interest in the field, she was a great help in finding opportunities to shadow and make connections with other PTs in the field. It was also a comfort to be able to come home during breaks and talk PT with her.”
Madison’s academic journey into becoming a physical therapist began at Northern Arizona University, from which she graduated in 2019. She was interviewed for DMU’s physical therapy program in fall 2018 and her white coat ceremony followed in fall 2019.
“I’ll never forget the day that I dropped her off for interviews,” Tricia said. “I went with her and she was so nervous. She just stood there and looked at me and I said, ‘You got this.’ And I helped prepare her and then I picked her up when she was done and she did it. You know? She did it, so it was just a neat feeling.”
Of course, at the time, the Parks were anxious as they anticipated the news of Madison’s acceptance, but after about a month, they received that glorious yes.
And to make the matter even nicer, Tricia shared that the girl Madison interviewed with that day became Madison’s best friend and roommate.
Tricia stated that getting into the program was no easy feat either. The program accepts 52 students and involves an intensive and rigorous interview process. Because of how difficult it is to get accepted, she said that students typically have to apply all over the country and go where they get interviews, so she found it amazing that her daughter ended up in the same school.
“She just always had the same passion for the medical field as I did and kind of watched me do work in Yuma in this field so it’s been about 26 years now,” Tricia said. “She did sometimes go see some patients with me so she just kind of loved it in the same way. It was crazy how we ended up at the same school, and now it just kind of fell into place. (DMU) is definitely a good, well-known program. It’s an osteopathic medicine school, so there’s a lot of DOs (doctors of osteopathic medicine) that graduate there too.”
When Tricia was a student, the highest degree offered there was a master’s, but now that her daughter was able to earn a doctorate, she’s immensely proud in having “been beaten.”
To reach this point, Madison elaborated on the specifics of getting into the program and what it’s like being part of it. To be accepted into a DPT program, you must have a bachelor’s degree that meets the PT program requirements, observation hours in various PT settings, good GPA, GRE, recommendation letters and complete application essays.
Once accepted, most DPT programs are three-year graduate programs consisting of didact courses and clinical experiences. The didactic courses cover anatomy, pathophysiology, imaging, biomechanics, research and more. Throughout your didactic time, there are a multitude of exams, projects, labs and practicals.
“During clinical experiences, you are placed in a clinic under a supervising PT to get hands-on experience treating patients and learning everything that comes with the clinical side of the field,” Madison said.
“Once you graduate, you must then apply for your PT license in the state of your choosing and take your boards. The examination is a five-hour, 250-question exam that covers everything you’ve learned. It is a tough three years but worth it for the knowledge and meaningful career you receive.”
The journey may have been tough, but Madison returned to Arizona from Iowa having made her mother and all those who know her very proud.
“I cried through the whole (graduation) ceremony,” Tricia said. “Watching her not only do what I did, but she’s excelled. She’s beaten me–she’s actually got a doctorate and she’s throwing that in my face! Just being able to talk to each other about patient care and understand what each other’s saying, talk the same language? It’s really a neat feeling being able to do that together as mother and daughter and also now as professional colleagues.”
Now are they continue to navigate life as mother, daughter and physical therapists in Arizona, they eagerly anticipate helping more people and showing compassion through their work.
“I am very thankful to have the seven years of schooling behind me,” Madison concluded. “I am currently applying to outpatient physical therapy jobs in the Phoenix area. I’m excited to take what I’ve learned and use it to help people gain independence and live their life pain-free.”
