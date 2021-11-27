A 54-year-old woman was killed in an ATV crash Wednesday evening.
According to Yuma Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin, at approximately 7:37 p.m. officers responded to a rollover accident involving an ATV in the desert area of Avenue 9E and 40th Street.
The crash was reported by a 19-year-old female who had been riding the ATV with her mother.
“The ATV had flipped, landing on both of them,” Franklin said.
Because the 19-year-old was unsure of her location, an extensive search took place with the help of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety and Yuma Sector Border Patrol to locate the area.
About three hours later, at approximately 10:32 p.m., the ATV was located in the area of the 4700 block of South Mississippi by a Yuma police officer and lifesaving steps were started.
The 19-year-old was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, while her mother was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is urged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
