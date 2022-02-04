It has been nine years since Emily Hieber was last seen or heard from. She has been missing since Feb. 3, 2013, when she disappeared at the age of 19.
Her mother Jenny Jimenez is making another public plea for any information concerning her daughter.
“The years have been very difficult, and it hasn’t gotten any easier because we are no closer to finding out what happened to her,” Jimenez said.
Jimenez explained that Yuma police and a private investigator the family has hired have conducted hundreds of interviews over the years but there have been no new developments in the case.
“I never want to stop believing that she won’t come home,” Jimenez said. “I know somebody knows something. It’s just very disappointing that they haven’t come forward.”
She added that while the family continues to receive information in Hieber’s case, most of it is rumor and speculation.
The family still posts regularly to the Facebook page, which they have named “Help Us Find Emily Hieber,” that is meant to be a way for people to provide any information they may have about the case or Emily’s whereabouts.
The page also has a link to the Yuma Police Department’s Silent Witness hotline – 78-CRIME – in which people can call in and remain anonymous, for anyone who may not feel comfortable leaving a private message on the page.
The family also continues to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to Hieber’s return.
In addition to being a way to develop new information for police, the Facebook page is also meant to be about Emily’s life and contains pictures of her throughout the years. Family members also regularly share their memories of her posts.
Emily, who is known by the nickname “Hippie,” also owned a black and brown miniature pinscher named “Bruiser” who has not been found.
Emily is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has a light complexion, light brown hair and green eyes. She may have dyed her hair dark brown or cut it short. She also enjoys wearing wigs and has a cross tattoo across her back.
Despite the months and years that have passed, Jimenez said it still seems like just yesterday that Emily was at her house visiting her and a nephew, who was recently born.
“She was really excited about being an aunt,” Jimenez said. “Emily wanted to be a big part of his life. She was even at the hospital when he was born.”
Although Hieber was known to be addicted to and using methamphetamines on a regular basis, Jimenez said one of the last conversations she had with her daughter was about how Emily wanted to clean up her life.
“She didn’t want to continue living that lifestyle,” Jimenez said. “She was a phenomenal swimmer. When she was a junior, which was her last year in high school, she wanted to go to college on a swimming scholarship.”
As much as she tries not to, Jimenez admits there have been moments when she has caught herself fearing the worst, thinking Emily may never be coming home.
“We aren’t ever going to give up trying to find her,” Jimenez said. “I don’t know what the outcome will be, but as a mother I need to know what happened to her.”
Yuma police began looking into Emily’s disappearance on March 22, 2013, after her family reported that all contact with her had stopped in the beginning of February.
Although Yuma police have designated Emily’s disappearance as a cold case, Sgt. Lori Franklin said it is investigated every time a new lead is developed.
Throughout the course of its investigation, Yuma police discovered that Hieber had multiple social circles that she associated with and had been staying with multiple people at different locations over the period of time leading up to her disappearance, as well as traveling to Mexico on occasion.
“We believe someone in the groups she associated with knows something but isn’t coming forward,” Franklin said.
Yuma police have used every resource available to them throughout the investigation, including the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, federal agencies and their K-9s.
In addition to contacting law enforcement agencies in Mexico, as well as multiple out-of-state agencies, detectives have been sent to two other states to conduct interviews. Multiple media outlets both in the United States and Mexico have also been contacted over the years.
Along with typical police databases, Hieber has been entered into NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, a national repository and resource center for missing persons and unidentified decedent records.
For now, Jimenez said the family is staying focused on bringing Emily home.
YPD encourages anyone with information about this case to call at 928-373-4700, or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.