The 36-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her 15-year-old son during a domestic dispute returned to Yuma Justice Court on Thursday for her arraignment.
During the hearing, Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart informed Diana Celeste Diaz that a criminal complaint had been filed against her, charging her with two felony offenses.
Those offenses, Stewart continued, were attempted first-degree murder per domestic violence and aggravated assault per domestic violence.
On Monday, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Yuma police officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Avenue A and Desert Sun Drive.
Upon officers’ arrival on scene, they found a male juvenile with multiple stab wounds. The initial investigation revealed that Diaz had gotten into a verbal argument with her son and allegedly stabbed him multiple times with a knife.
Diaz was arrested on scene and later booked into the Yuma County jail, where she remains held on a $750,000 bond.
Her son was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was reported to be in stable condition.
When bond was addressed, attorney Ray Hanna, the interim director of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, asked that either Diaz’s bond be reduced or she be released under the least restrictive conditions.
He cited her lack of any felony convictions as the basis of the request.
Stewart denied the request and ordered the bond remain at the amount it was previously set.
After assigning Diaz a court-appointed attorney, Stewart scheduled her next court appearance for 4 p.m. May 12 for a preliminary hearing.
