A Yuma County Superior Court judge ruled on Wednesday that a mother who allegedly stabbed her 15-year-old son during a domestic dispute is not competent to stand trial but could be after receiving treatment.

In providing the court with an update on the status of the case, attorney Jose Padilla of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office said that the court should have received a report of the findings of a mental evaluation done on his client.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you