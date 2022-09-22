A Yuma County Superior Court judge ruled on Wednesday that a mother who allegedly stabbed her 15-year-old son during a domestic dispute is not competent to stand trial but could be after receiving treatment.
In providing the court with an update on the status of the case, attorney Jose Padilla of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office said that the court should have received a report of the findings of a mental evaluation done on his client.
Padilla represents Diana Celeste Diaz, who has been charged with attempted first-degree murder per domestic violence and aggravated assault per domestic violence.
He explained that Phoenix psychologist Dr. Ceila Drake has deemed that Diaz is incompetent at this time, and as such he was asking the court to accept the findings.
Padilla also requested that his client be placed in the Yuma County jail’s restoration to competency program until such time as she understands the court proceedings and can help him prepare her defense.
Superior Court Judge Davis Haws granted both of Padilla’s requests and scheduled Diaz’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9.
Padilla explained Drake believes Diaz should undergo a complete psychological exam and he has filed a written motion requesting it.
Haws, however, explained that he wanted to see how well Diaz does in the jail’s restoration to competency program before making a ruling on the motion.
In April, Yuma police officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Avenue A and Desert Sun Drive.
Upon officers’ arrival on scene, they found a male juvenile with multiple stab wounds. The initial investigation revealed that Diaz had gotten into a verbal argument with her son and allegedly stabbed him multiple times with a knife.
Diaz was arrested on scene and later booked into the Yuma County jail, where she remains held on a $750,000 bond.
Her son was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was reported to be in stable condition at the time.