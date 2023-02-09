A mother who allegedly stabbed her 15-year-old son during a domestic dispute is still not competent to stand trial, a Yuma County Superior Court judge ruled on Wednesday.
Judge David Haws made the determination after reading a report from the Yuma County jail’s Restoration to Competency (RTC) program given to him by Diana Diaz’s attorney, Jose Padilla.
Padilla, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, explained to the court that while his client has shown progress in the program, she still does not completely understand the proceedings or can’t help him prepare her defense.
Diaz, who was declared incompetent to stand trial by a Phoenix psychologist in September 2022, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder per domestic violence and aggravated assault per domestic violence, and is being held on a $750,000 cash-only bond.
Under Arizona law, a person cannot be tried, convicted or sentenced while they have been deemed “not competent.”
Based on the RTC report, Haws granted Padilla’s request that she be allowed more time and ordered that Diaz undergo an additional 30 days of treatment. He also scheduled a status hearing for 8:30 a.m. on March 15.
Last April, Yuma police officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Avenue A and Desert Sun Drive.
Upon officers’ arrival, they found a male juvenile with multiple stab wounds. The initial investigation revealed that Diaz had gotten into a verbal argument with her son and allegedly stabbed him multiple times with a knife.
Her son was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was reported to be in stable condition at the time.