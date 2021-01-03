The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash early Saturday morning.
The crash happened at approximately 12:56 a.m. in the 12400 block of South Avenue B, according to information provided by Sgt. Edgar Guerra.
The initial investigation into the crash revealed that a gray 2006 Acura MDX and a black 2007 Suzuki motorcycle had both been traveling southbound on Avenue B.
For unknown reasons, the rider of the motorcycle rear-ended the Acura, which caused him to be thrown from the vehicle.
The driver of the Acura MDX, identified as 50-year-old Roberto Enriquez of Somerton was not injured.
The motorcycle rider, identified as Rodrigio Garza, 23, of Yuma, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.
This case remains under investigation. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information regarding this case, is urged to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. People can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
