A 29-year-old man was seriously hurt early Friday morning when he crashed his motorcycle into the rear end of a Honda CR-V.
Yuma Police Department Public Safety Technician Ashley McCleney said the crash happened at approximately 2:09 a.m. in the 1800 block of South 4th Avenue.
The initial investigation showed that a Yamaha motorcycling had been traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on South 4th Avenue when it collided with the rear of the Honda CR-V.
The driver of the motorcycle, whose name has not been released, was thrown from the motorcycle upon impact.
Yuma police officers who responded to the scene rendered aid to the motorcycle rider until paramedics arrived.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Tucson-area hospital with critical injuries.
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, according to McCleney.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
