A motorcyclist was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with severe injuries following a three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon.
According to information provided by Lt. Robert Conley, of the Yuma Police Department, the crash happened at approximately 1:38 p.m. in the 8200 block of E. 32nd Street.
The initial investigation revealed that a 22-year-old female, who was driving a grey Toyota RAV4, failed to yield at a stop sign before making a left-hand turn onto 32nd Street from Cielo Verde Drive.
As a result, the Toyota struck a red Harley Davidson motorcycle, being ridden by a 76-year-old female, and a grey Volkswagen S40, driven by a 61-year-old female.
The 22-year-old female driver of the Toyota remained on scene and was not injured.
The roadway was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
