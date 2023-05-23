An active-duty Marine was killed Monday in a collision on East Palo Verde Street and Avenue 3E.

According to the Yuma Police Department, the accident occurred at 1:26 p.m. when the Marine, a 21-year-old male, was riding a motorcycle southbound on Avenue 3E. A man driving a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer was traveling northbound on Avenue 3E, and turned westbound on Palo Verde Street.

