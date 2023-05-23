An active-duty Marine was killed Monday in a collision on East Palo Verde Street and Avenue 3E.
According to the Yuma Police Department, the accident occurred at 1:26 p.m. when the Marine, a 21-year-old male, was riding a motorcycle southbound on Avenue 3E. A man driving a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer was traveling northbound on Avenue 3E, and turned westbound on Palo Verde Street.
The motorcycle struck the flatbed trailer, causing the operator to be ejected. He was wearing a helmet; however, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, YPD said.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
According to YPD, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision, and the incident is still under investigation.
YPD asks anyone with information on this case to call 928-373-4700 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.