A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Friday morning after his vehicle collided with a car in the 12600 block of East South Frontage Road.
According to information provided by Yuma County Sheriff Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak the collision was reported at approximately 12:13 a.m.
The initial investigation revealed that a red Victory Magnum motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Frontage Road when for unknown reasons, the rider crossed the center line and collided head on with a Nissan Altima that was headed westbound.
The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Shelby Huston of Yuma.
The crash remains under investigation at this time. Speed and alcohol appear to have been a factor in the collision, YCSO said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can be submitted at the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org