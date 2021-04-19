According to the Yuma Police Department, a 50-year-old male motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening in a crash that involved two other vehicles.
Lt. Anthony Legros said the crash happened at approximately 10:34 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue C and 2th Street.
The initial investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling north on Avenue C, approaching 24th Street.
Meanwhile, a 17-year-old female, who was driving a passenger car south on Avenue C, made a left turn on to 24th Street.
As a result, the motorcycle collided with the passenger car in the intersection.
The passenger car then struck an SUV that was westbound on 24th Street.
The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released yet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 17-year-old female driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center. The occupants of the SUV were uninjured.
Legros said the collision is still under investigation and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.