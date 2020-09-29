The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, and alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.
Deputy Sam Pavlak said the crash happened at approximately 11:01 p.m. Saturday at Somerton Avenue and County 8th Street.
Pavlak said the initial investigation revealed that a green 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle being operated by 60-year-old Raul Reveles, of Yuma, was traveling northbound on Somerton Avenue when he failed to negotiate the curve at County 8th Street.
As a result. Reveles traveled off the roadway and was thrown off his motorcycle.
Reveles was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin notification has been made.
This case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the website www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
